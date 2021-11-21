Knockouts Ultimate X Match confirmed for Hard To Kill

IMPACT Wrestling has confirmed that there will be a Knockouts Ultimate X match at the upcoming Hard To Kill PPV event.

This will be a first-ever for the company, with the Ultimate X match usually being reserved for the X Divison.

There is currently no confirmation on who will be in the Ultimate X match at this time, however, it has been confirmed that the winner will be the #1 contender to the IMPACT Knockouts Championship.

Knockouts Champion Mickie James will be defending her title against Deonna Purrazzo at the event. James defeated Mercedes Martinez at the IMPACT Turning Point event to defend her title.

Check out the official reveal from IMPACT Wrestling regarding the Knockouts Ultimate X match below:

BREAKING: The FIRST EVER Knockouts Ultimate X match will take place at #HardToKill on January 8th at @thefactoryDE in Dallas!



Get your tickets HERE: https://t.co/PX0RyL2IMZ pic.twitter.com/1fqhkLFHah — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 21, 2021

Hard To Kill will be taking place on January 8th from Dallas, Texas. There are likely to be several big matches on the card, including the recently debuted JONAH vs Josh Alexander.