Kristina Salen Departs As WWE’s Chief Financial Officer

WWE has announced Frank A. Riddick III has been named as the company’s new Chief Financial Officer & Chief Administrative Officer.

Riddick, a longtime member of WWE’s Board of Directors, will report directly to Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon.

Riddick replaces Kristina Salen, who participated on WWE’s Q3 earnings call on Thursday.

Salen posted the following message on her LinkedIn page regarding the departure:

“Today I’m tagging out at WWE. I started at WWE in the midst of the global pandemic and I am proud of what I accomplished with Vince McMahon’s leadership and the tremendous team. We returned to live event touring, exceeded expectations, raised guidance for 2021 and laid a strong foundation for the future. I look forward to WWE’s continued success in and out of the ring!”

WWE Team Executive Shakeup

WWE Conference Room rendering (Mike Van Tassell)

Vince McMahon issued the following statement regarding Kristina Salen’s departure:

“I want to thank Kristina for her contributions to WWE and wish her well in her future pursuits.”

He also had this to say about Frank Riddick III, the new CFO & CAO:

“Working closely with Frank for many years, we have great confidence in his ability to execute our company’s strategy to increase revenues and drive shareholder value by engaging our global fanbase with phenomenal content,” said McMahon.

Riddick started with WWE during the COVID-19 pandemic. In a press release posted on the WWE Corporate website, he said, “We returned to live event touring, exceeded expectations, raised guidance for the year, and have laid a strong foundation for the future. I look forward to WWE’s continued success.”

Kristina Salen is not the only high-profile departure from WWE’s executive team. Earlier this week, it became public that Stan Stanski was out as Senior Vice President of Creative Services. This shocked a lot of people behind the scenes, as Stanski was well-liked and had been with the company for around 15 years.

H/T to Brandon Thurston and Lavie Margolin for surfacing this story