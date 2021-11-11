Kurt Angle Reveals Most Dangerous Moonsault He Ever Landed

Kurt Angle has reflected on the most dangerous moonsault he ever landed.

Oftentimes, Angle went above and beyond in the ring. While he had great technical wrestling abilities, he was also the definition of a performer.

If Angle was in a steel cage match, fans knew there was a good chance the Olympic gold medalist would do a moonsault from the top.

Kurt Angle’s Scariest Moonsault

On an episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Angle explained why a moonsault he did against Ken Anderson at TNA Lockdown 2010 was his most dangerous one.

“They were all dangerous but I did one in TNA. The TNA cage was about two feet higher than the WWE cage. The first time I did a moonsault off a cage was against Chris Benoit in WWE and I actually had to have knee surgery because of it.

“But the most dangerous one I did was when I moonsaulted on top of Ken Anderson in TNA and the cage was about two feet higher than the WWE cage, and when I came down I landed on his face [laughs].

“My hip landed on his face, I almost broke his nose. I jammed my toes into the ring from that and my toes were never the same. They’re still not the same. I got some major arthritis in my toes from that moonsault. It was very dangerous.”

Kurt Angle Shares Hilarious Story Involving Stone Cold

The first time Angle did a moonsault off the cage was when he faced Chris Benoit back in 2001. Both men tried impressing Stone Cold, but they almost scared him away.

“The first time I did it was the first time with Chris Benoit. Stone Cold Steve Austin was actually watching it from the announce table, I remember that. The match was incredible.

“The crazy thing about that match was we were doing so much crazy stuff that Austin was like, ‘I ain’t working with these two assholes ever.'”

Of course, Stone Cold did end up working with Angle. In fact, Angle credits Austin with teaching him how to blade.

