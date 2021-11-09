Kurt Angle: Shinsuke Nakamura Should Be A Huge Superstar For WWE

Kurt Angle thinks more can be done on WWE‘s part to make Shinsuke Nakamura a big-time star.

Nakamura entered WWE with a ton of hype. After all, he was one of New Japan Pro Wrestling’s biggest stars. When he went to WWE, many expected great things for Nakamura.

Shinsuke has had some moments on the main roster and he certainly isn’t presented as a slouch, but some have wondered why he isn’t featured in the main event picture.

Kurt Angle Vouches For Shinsuke Nakamura

During the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show podcast, the Olympic gold medalist reflected on his 2008 feud in NJPW with Nakamura.

“It was [great] and Nakamura was pretty young at the time. He was very talented. We had a great match, great chemistry together. First time we ever worked, the first time we ever touched and I knew he had a huge future. I knew if he came over here and entered the WWE he would end up being a big star, and he did. He did that.”

Kurt Angle and Shinsuke Nakamura promote their unification match for Angle's IWGP Third Belt Championship and Nakamura's IWGP Heavyweight Championship,which took place in Tokyo on February 17,2008.Nakamura would defeat Angle and unify both versions of the IWGP Title pic.twitter.com/QpRQ9vHWZM — Rasslin' History 101 (@WrestlingIsKing) November 26, 2020

Angle went on to express his belief that WWE could do a better job of going all the way with Nakamura as a top babyface.

“He’s gotten opportunities but I don’t think they follow through entirely. I think that he should be on another level. He’s not just a great wrestler, he’s entertaining. ‘Come On!’ The way he is, his charisma is off the charts and I think someone like that should be a huge superstar for the company.”

Nakamura is the current Intercontinental Champion. He’s in his second reign as the IC titleholder and has been champion for about three months now.

