Kurt Angle Shares Wrestlers’ Court Story Involving WWE Writer

Kurt Angle has revealed a wrestlers’ court story involving perhaps the most highly-praised writer to ever work for WWE.

Angle and ex-WWE writer Brian Gewirtz always had solid chemistry. Angle has gone as far as to say that Gewirtz is one of the smartest minds to enter the business. Today, Gewirtz works closely with The Rock, who has become a Hollywood megastar.

Kurt Angle Recalls Wrestlers’ Court Story

Taking fan questions on The Kurt Angle Show, the Olympic gold medalist revealed why Gewirtz was once sent to the dreaded wrestlers’ court.

“I remember there was one case if you wanna call it that [laughs]. It was the writer Brian Gewirtz. He was accused from the prosecuting attorney, Bradshaw, John Bradshaw Layfield, he was accused of favoring certain talent to write for them. That talent being me, Jericho, The Rock, and Edge & Christian. The judge was Undertaker and Brian had to go to court and facing Bradshaw you’re not gonna win [laughs]. So, Brian had to defend himself and Bradshaw was the prosecuting attorney.

“What happened was a lot of the wrestlers got to speak their minds about Brian not writing for them. But listen, Brian was told who to write for. It’s not like he got to pick and choose but he did find chemistry with certain people. When he did that, he would put a little more time and effort into those people that he had chemistry with. So, I understand Brian but I also understand the boys being upset cause Brian did write specifically for The Rock, me, Jericho, and Edge & Christian, I think Hurricane Helms.”

Ultimately, Brian’s punishment wasn’t too bad.

“The end of the court, the end of the hearing Brian had to buy five cases of beer for the wrestlers. So, at least they didn’t do anything physical to him. They only made him buy beer [laughs].”

Angle has said on his podcast that the reason he appreciated Gewirtz is that he was always a wrestling fan. Angle believes that all WWE writers should be fans of the business before being hired.

Please H/T SEScoops with a link if you use any quotes from this article