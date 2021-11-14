Lucha Bros Retain Tag Team Titles At AEW Full Gear

FTR were the latest challengers to step up to take on AEW Tag Team Champions Lucha Bros.

This was the second match on the main card of the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event in Minneapolis, MN at the Target Center. The champions had the early advantage. Lucha Bros did a double submission spot at one point. Fenix hit a double cutter on FTR. Fenix walked the top rope to do a head kick spot. Wheeler hit Fenix with a title belt for a near fall when the referee wasn’t looking.

These two teams previously shared the ring on the October 16th episode of Dynamite when Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood won the AAA Tag Team Championship from the Lucha Bros while being dressed as luchadores.

The storyline was that Andrade El Idolo paid Pinnacle leader MJF for their services so they could take the titles away from Penta El Zero M and Rey Fenix. Thus, FTR dressed up as unknown luchadores.

The Lucha Bros beat The Young Bucks to win the Tag Team Titles this past September inside of a Steel Cage at the AEW All Out pay-per-view event in Chicago, IL at the NOW Arena.

