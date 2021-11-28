Backstage Reaction to the CM Punk vs. MJF Segment from Dynamite

Mark Henry recently revealed the backstage reaction to the CM Punk – MJF segment which kicked off Dynamite last week. According to Henry, the promo battle got a big reaction from the AEW roster.

Henry also said that he had to walk out to the crowd to feel the live reaction as well.

“I started off at the monitor. I’m sitting at the monitor. There’s 30 wrestlers sitting around that area, and everybody is popping,” Henry said on Busted Open Radio.

“If you’re popping wrestlers, you’ve done something in your life. You won. I had to get up, walk out to the crowd to feel it because that’s why people go to wrestling. People go to wrestling because of how you feel, not because you just want to be entertained.”

Live reaction to CM Punk vs. MJF

Mark Henry continued to speak on the reaction from the live crowd inside Chicago’s Wintrust Arena.

“It felt like electricity moving my clothes one zinger to another one, one zinger back and forth. The city of Chicago, everybody that was there, will get to tell people for the rest of their lives, ‘I was at that show where CM Punk and MJF went toe to toe, a battle of wits, over 20 minutes, and not one punch connected.’ It was arguably the best verbal jousting that I’ve ever seen.”

Amongst the many verbal shots that were taken in the promo was CM Punk referring to MJF as a “less famous version of The Miz.”

MJF also took a shot at CM Punk’s short-lived UFC career.

One of Punk’s lines that got a big reaction was when he said that the only way MJF will ever become the #1 guy is if Tony Khan has a daughter that he marries.

AEW has posted the entire segment to YouTube. It is available in the player below:

H/T to WrestlingNewsCO for transcriptions.