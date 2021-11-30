Maryse Returns On WWE Raw, Edge Mentions CM Punk’s Reference About The Miz

WWE had a few returns during the top of the second hour of Monday’s episode of Raw as Edge came out for a promo, which marked his first appearance since Crown Jewel where he defeated Seth Rollins in a Hell in a Cell match.

The WWE Hall of Famer talked about all of the top stars on the roster such as Damian Priest, Big E, AJ Styles, and Finn Balor as potential opponents, but pointed out how he hadn’t mentioned one name. This led to The Miz, who has been gone while being on the latest season of ABC’s Dancing With The Stars, and Maryse, his wife, coming out to the ring.

Miz had an issue with WWE giving so much attention to Edge’s return even though he’s only been away for a month. He brought up how he doesn’t get the same treatment as Edge. He declared his wife is officially back in WWE and knocked Edge. He thinks he has surpassed Edge a long time ago and Edge should have stayed home for good.

Edge stated that Miz lives rent-free in people’s heads and people on other shows mention his name just to get a cheap reaction, which was a reference to CM Punk calling MJF a less famous version of The Miz on last week’s AEW Dynamite.

Miz declined the offer to fight Edge and left the ring. It appears the match will take place at the Day 1 PPV event in January.