Matt Cardona was put into many embarrassing storylines during his stint with WWE. He has revealed which one he considers the worst.

The former WWE star recently had an interview with WrestlingInc. He discussed things such as how he is able to reinvent himself and more.

Speaking of his tag team with Mojo Rawley, Cardona said that it was worse than being thrown off the stage in a wheelchair by Kane:

“It’s a career-low. That’s definitely below (being pushed on the stage by Kane), the worst thing ever in my career. I wouldn’t bring The Hype Bros anywhere. Dean Muhtadi as a human being, love him. Mojo, hate him, tough sh*t, not happening.

He can come backstage and hang out in my private dressing room,” said Matt Cardona, “but we will not be in front of the people on camera together ever again.”

The former GCW champion continued by explaining that he has already won the tag team titles at WrestleMania. He doesn’t want to be a tag team wrestler anymore.

Matt Cardona and Mojo Rawley formed The Hype Bros in NXT in 2015. The team lasted till 2017 before Rawley attacked his partner and turned heel.