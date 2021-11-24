Melissa Santos Reveals Brian Cage Got Backstage Heat In AEW Due To Her Comments

Back in September, Melissa Santos made public statements that her husband Brian Cage was not being used right in AEW. According to comments she recently made to Chris Van Vliet, those comments ended up getting Cage heat backstage in AEW.

“I got really spicy about it. Maybe I shouldn’t have. But then he got all the heat,” Santos said during the interview. “He didn’t even say anything. I know, I know. He got all the heat. I do feel bad about that because he loves wrestling, he loves AEW, absolutely adores Tony [Khan], loves being there and I feel like all of it came from the love of wanting [Brian Cage] to be more involved and that’s really it.”

“It was just from a passionate place and because I’m all loud, loud, loud, I got him in trouble and I do feel bad for that because that wasn’t my intention.”

What Did Melissa Santos Say Originally?

Santos just put out a short 15-second clip on social media saying that Cage has been a world champion in multiple promotions and is currently being misused in AEW.

“You see, Brian Cage is a superstar,” Santos said. “Those people who know him from indies, Impact, Lucha Underground where I met him, know that he’s a superstar. All you have to do is Google him and watch all his matches [at] PWG. He’s a superstar, and he’s being misused right now.”

H/T to Post Wrestling for the transcriptions.