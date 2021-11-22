MLW Announces “Open Door Policy” For Free Agents

Major League Wrestling announced today an “open door policy” for free agents. This is in response to the influx of wrestlers to the free agent market resulting from WWE‘s frequent roster cuts and Ring of Honor‘s announcement they will not be signing wrestlers to exclusive contracts moving forward.

MLW‘s policy is being done to deliver potential dream matches.

“While the majority of MLW’s roster features contracted competitors, a percentage of each card will now feature free agents, ensuring exciting and unpredictable matchups,” reads an MLW press release.

This opens the door for several names from MLW’s past to return as well. The recently released Isaiah “Swerve” Scott (Shane Strickland) is a former MLW World Champion. Davey Boy Smith Jr. previously won the Opera Cup while in MLW as well.

I know you want to know my plans for @MLW. Don’t worry me renegades, later this morning you’ll find out the first of MANY!!!!! — Cesar Duran (@RealCesarDuran) November 22, 2021

The press release also includes comments from the promotion’s storyline matchmaker, Cesar Duran.

“Why allow your career to be at the mercy of the whims of a billionaire?” said MLW Matchmaker Cesar Duran. “I’ve always welcomed the hottest free agents to my arena. An open door policy gives MLW fans exciting dream matches against MLW’s best!”

One fool’s mistake is an opportunity for many. #Azteca — Cesar Duran (@RealCesarDuran) November 19, 2021

Duran’s comments note that free agents can come in for one night, or stay long-term.

“Whether they fight one night or 10 years in MLW, the open door policy will showcase and give exposure to a wide variety of talent and create the best cards for fans while creating…. opportunities,” continued Duran. “Who will step forth? Let’s find out!”

MLW institutes open door policy for free agents https://t.co/Az3MqcaCMZ — MLW (@MLW) November 22, 2021

Between the 80 wrestlers released from WWE this past year and the entire Ring of Honor roster, there is no shortage of wrestlers who could take advantage of this policy.