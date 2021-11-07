MLW War Chamber Results from Philadelphia, PA (11/6/21)

Major League Wrestling returned to the famous 2300 Arena on Saturday night for MLW War Chamber.

SEScoops correspondent Samira was on hand and provided this live report:

Openweight Ladder Match: Alex Kane defeated, Myron Reed, Zenshi, Alex Shelley and mystery entrant ACH.

Gnarls Garvin defeated Budd Heavy

nZo defeated Matt Cross. There was some blood on nZo’s face in the spot between his eyebrows end of match. KC Navarro came out for his match and nZo attacked him.

TJP defeated Calvin Tankman in an Opera Cup semifinal match. Kane and King Mo came out and beat up Calvin twice.

5150 defeated Los Parks to win the MLW Tag Team Championships. Homicide came out to help during match

KC Navarro defeated Warhorse.

Sea Stars defeated the Top Dogs. Willow Nightingale was on commentary. Holidead came out after match was over and attacked Willow.

Davey Richards defeated TJP in the finals of the Opera Cup tournament. Richards dedicated the cup to the city of Philadelphia.

LA Park defeated Homicide w/ Julius Smokes

Holidead w/ Dax defeated Willow Nightingale w/Blue Meanie. Arez interfered and kicked Blue Meanie at end of match.

Team Hammerstone defeated CONTRA Unit in the War Chamber main event. Jeff Cobb returned to MLW as Matanza Duran as part of team Hammerstone. After the match, Jacob Fatu turned on CONTRA Unit.