Natalya Achieves Big WWE Career Milestone

By Michael Reichlin
Natalya hit a big milestone on Friday’s episode of SmackDown. The second generation Superstar picked up her 500th career win in WWE.

Natalya teamed up with Shayna Baszler on the show to defeat Naomi and Aliyah. The finish was a bit controversial, due to a fast referee count, but a win is a win.

WWE caught up with the winners backstage after the match. When Baszler mentioned that this was Natalya’s 500th career win, she said the achievement solidifies her as the “greatest of all time.”

You can see footage of the backstage segment here:

Natalya and Baszler will represent Team Smackdown in the 5-on-5 women’s elimination match at Survivor Series. Check out our official Survivor Series Predictions.

Natalya is not the only WWE Superstar making history this weekend. Randy Orton will also etch his name in the history books Sunday night at the pay-per-view.

