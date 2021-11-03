Natalya Talks Tension Between Hart Family & WWE Early In Her Career

Natalya Neidhart was hired by WWE in early 2007. According to comments she made recently to WWE WWE Deutschland, however, tensions between WWE and the Hart family prevented her from being hired to the company earlier.

“When I was trying to get hired by WWE, my family was estranged from WWE, meaning when you go back to the Montreal Screwjob, even though that happened in 1997, there was a lot of tension between WWE and the Hart family,” Natalya said during the interview. “I understand why, it was a really difficult and complicated situation, so I think it was challenging for the Hart family members, especially the younger ones, to get hired because there was all this conflict.”

Natalya’s cousin Teddy Hart was given a developmental contract with WWE in 1998. He was sent to train with Dory Funk but was released shortly after.

“I didn’t have my dad to make a phone call, I didn’t have my uncles to make a phone call, I didn’t really have anyone. I had to basically fight tooth and nail to turn every single no into a yes. Now that I’m in WWE, I appreciate that so much more, I appreciate that no one helped me,” Natalya continued.

Following Bret Hart‘s Hall of Fame induction in 2006, multiple Hart family members signed with WWE. Harry Smith (aka Davey Boy Smith Jr.) and TJ Wilson (family friend, Natalya’s husband) were both signed to developmental in 2006 and Teddy Hart was re-signed that same year. Natalya would then sign in early 2007. Teddy would later be released from the promotion again, however.

Always so proud of ya, @TJWilson. From a girl who likes the best, you're the best. pic.twitter.com/CA8b3Dhb3m — Nattie (@NatbyNature) October 23, 2021

