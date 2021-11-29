Nia Jax Says It’s “Highly Unlikely” That She’ll Wrestle Again

Nia Jax was released from WWE earlier this month. Shortly after her departure, Jax revealed that WWE released her while she was on a leave of absence to focus on her mental health.

She recently updated her Twitter account and her personal website to reflect her birth name, Lina Fanene.

Apparently some people took that as her having a new ring name for pro wrestling, but that’s not the case. The former WWE Superstar took to social media to set the record straight there.

“Calm TF down trolls,” she wrote. She also revealed that it’s “highly unlikely” that we’ll see her back in a wrestling ring again.

Lol! ? Newflash..Lina is my real name. It’s not another “ring” name. It’s just MY NAME, the name given to me at birth. Calm TF down trolls. In all fairness, “Opponent Crippler” would be a SOLID front runner if I ever decide to wrestle again. ??? but it’s highly unlikely — Lina Fanene (@LinaFanene) November 29, 2021

The 37-year-old Nia Jax joined WWE in 2014. During her time in the company, she won the RAW Women’s Championship once and the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles along with Shayna Baszler twice.

Following her release from the company, Nia took to social media to release a statement.

“It breaks my heart to be so abruptly let go, without consultation, when dealing with so much privately. I loved my career at WWE, I love the men and women I worked with, and I am going to need time to process this huge loss. I appreciate those people who have shown understanding and compassion during an incredibly difficult time.”