Nia Jax Issues Statement Regarding WWE Release

Nia Jax has issued a statement following her release from WWE. Jax was among 18 wrestlers let go by the company on Thursday.

Amid reports that her vaccination status was a factor behind her departure, Jax says WWE did not mention vaccinations when informing her that her services would no longer be needed.

Nia Jax reveals that she was on a “mental health break” when WWE released her. She recently requested an extension to the mental health break, because she is still dealing with personal issues. “The next thing I heard, I was being released.”

Nia Jax wrote on Instagram:

“I usually keep my personal life private, but yesterday’s reports leave me with no option but to clarify matters. I recently took a short leave of absence from WWE for a mental health break. I’ve been working through so much – more than I can share – and so I took some time, with the full support of the company, to take care of myself.

Earlier this week, after WWE sent me my schedule to return to the ring for the November 15 show, I asked for an extension to my mental health break, feeling that I needed more time, and hoping I would have the ongoing support of the company I have given my all to for the past 7 years. I did not receive a response. The next thing I heard, I was being released. My vaccination status was never mentioned. I wasn’t given any choice or options.

It breaks my heart to be so abruptly let go, without consultation, when dealing with so much privately. I loved my career at WWE, I love the men and women I worked with, and I am going to need time to process this huge loss. I appreciate those people who have shown understanding and compassion during an incredibly difficult time.”

