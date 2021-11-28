Nikki Bella Reveals The Promise She Made That Keeps Postponing Her Wedding

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev became engaged in 2019. They welcomed their first child, Matteo, in July of 2020. Their wedding keeps getting pushed back, however. In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Nikki revealed the promise she made that keeps delaying their nuptials.

“The one promise I made [Chigvintsev] before we can plan is that his parents can attend,” she told ET. “And with where the world’s at right now, and trying to get two Russian parents into the country, it’s almost impossible. So the day I can get two visas is the day we will set our date and say, ‘I do.’ “

Originally, Nikki had said they planned to get married around this Thanksgiving. She now feels that next year’s Thanksgiving is a more realistic target.

“I think last year I said Thanksgiving, right? And I want to say next Thanksgiving,” she added. “I can’t believe it’s been a year, but I really do want to get married. I mean, selfishly, I just want to have that, like, one big day about me. I can’t wait for that and to wear that dress, but I do want to marry Artem.”

Nikki was once engaged to John Cena, but the couple called off their engagement in 2018. She met Chigvintsev when they were partnered together on Dancing With The Stars in 2017. Nikki and Chigvintsev went public with their relationship in July of 2019 and became engaged later that year.