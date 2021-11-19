NWA Hard Times 2: Full Card, How to Order, Tickets

The National Wrestling Alliance presents NWA Hard Times 2 on Saturday, December 4th from GPB Studios in Atlanta, GA. The event will stream on FITE pay-per-view.

NWA President Billy Corgan has announced the complete lineup for this historic event. In addition to the full match card, there are also a few newsworthy items to report:

The NWA is bringing back the Junior Heavyweight championship, a title that was first introduced in 1945.

The Ring of Honor Tag Team Championships will be defended on the show

Mick Foley will be in attendance as a special guest

Hard Times 2 Matches

The following is the complete match card for NWA Hard Times 2:

NWA World Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch vs. Mike Knox

NWA Women’s World Champion Kamille vs. Melina

NWA Television Champion Tyrus vs. Cyon in a No Time Limit, No DQ match. Pope will serve as the special guest referee.

Nick Aldis vs. Thom Latimer in a Grudge Match.

NWA National Champion Chris Adonis vs. Judais with James Mitchell

World Tag Team Champions La Rebellion vs. The End

Women’s World Tag Champions The Hex vs. Lady Frost & Natalia Markova vs. Kylie Rae & Tootie Lynn

Mickie James will be in action

Colby Corino vs. Doug Williams

Austin Aries vs. Rhett Titus (Junior Heavyweight Qualifying Match)

12-Man NWA Junior Heavyweight Qualifying Gauntlet for the returning NWA Junior Heavyweight Title.

ROH World Tag Team Champions OGK vs. Aron Stevens & Kratos

Plus, there will be a special appearance by hardcore legend Mick Foley and an in-ring tribute to women’s wrestling legend, Jazz.

If you’re in the Atlanta area, tickets are still on sale for Hard Times 2 at Eventbrite.