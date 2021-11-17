NWA Hard Times 2: World Heavyweight Title Match Set

The National Wrestling Alliance has confirmed 4 big matches for NWA Hard Times 2, the upcoming pay-per-view event from GPB Studios in Atlanta, GA.

Trevor Murdoch will defend the NWA World Heavyweight Championship for the first time on the show.

An angle took place on last night’s NWA Powerrrr Surge show. They showed highlights of what happened after By Any Means Necessary went off their air. The footage showed Murdoch taking photos with fans inside a steel cage after the show ended when Mike Knox stormed the ring and locked the cage. He assaulted Murdoch with a chair and shortly after, it was announced that Knox will challenge Murdoch for the title on the PPV.

Already confirmed for the show is Kamille defending the NWA World Women’s Championship against Melina. Tyrus will also defend the NWA Television title against the masked Cyon.

The End (Parrow & Odinson) won a tag team title tournament that concluded on last night’s show as well. They’ll challenge La Rebelion (Bestia 666 and Mecha Wolf 450) on the PPV as well.

NWA Hard Times 2 Matches

The following matches are signed for NWA Hard Times 2 on Saturday, December 4th: