NXT 2.0 Planning Its First Special Event For December 5th

The first PPV special event for NXT 2.0 is being tentatively scheduled for December 5th, 2021. Whether or not this new version of the brand will run with the TakeOver name is not yet known, however.

Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics was the first to report the news. He noted that multiple sources confirmed the planned date but could not confirm if TakeOver will still be the branding.

“Tentative date for the first NXT 2.0 Takeover is Sunday, December 5, according to multiple sources. Have asked but couldn’t confirm if “Takeover” will continue to be the brand name.”

The NXT brand has run 36 previous TakeOver events. The last one was August 22nd’s NXT TakeOver: 36. The main event of that show featured Samoa Joe vs Karrion Kross for the NXT Championship.

The first NXT TakeOver event took place on May 29th, 2014. It featured Adrian Neville (PAC) defending the NXT Championship against Tyson Kidd in the main event. The following year, NXT moved the TakeOver events out of Full Sail University for the first time. NXT: Brooklyn took place August 22nd, 2015 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn New York. That show featured a main event of Finn Balor defending the NXT Championship against Kevin Owens in a ladder match.