Paul Heyman Offers Tip To Young Talent On How To Stand Out In WWE

Paul Heyman has some advice for young WWE talent who are trying to make their mark.

As of late, WWE has been going on a release spree. This calendar year alone, the promotion has cut ties with over 80 on-air talents.

This has surely left many young talents wondering what they have to do to avoid that same fate. Heyman has a suggestion.

Paul Heyman Advises WWE Talent To Aim High Immediately

Paul Heyman spoke to Ariel Helwani for BT Sport and gave his take on what young performers in WWE can do to make an immediate positive impression on the higher-ups.

“If I was a young guy in this industry, I wouldn’t even wait for the entry-level positions, I’d be pitching for the top.

“Put me in there and you know what, don’t fill the 7th match on the card with someone with tenure, put a new guy in there, put me in there and see if I sink or swim.

“If I sink, I’ll just be another guy out the door and this one that doesn’t have any emotional connection with the audience that the other guy who just left or you had fired has had for years.

“I’ll be a new guy that’s shown the door, who cares about the new guy. But if I hit? If I score? If I connect? If I interact? If I draw money? If I sell t-shirts? If I’m box office?”

Heyman then predicted that Mustafa Ali will eventually shatter the glass ceiling. He believes Ali’s persistence in going against the grain will eventually send him to the promised land.

Ali has never been shy in expressing his belief that he can be valuable to WWE. We’ve yet to see Ali truly break through but he thinks he can.

