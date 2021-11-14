People React To Hangman Page Winning The AEW World Title

Hangman Page finally realized his long-standing dream and became the new AEW world champion in the main event of the Full Gear PPV.

The main event saw Kenny Omega doing everything he can to retain his title, including pulling the referee in the line of fire to save himself from a buckshot lariat.

The Young Bucks then came out and it looked like they were going to interfere in the favor of the AEW champion. Though it didn’t happen.

Nick Jackson looked on as Page hit a lariat to the back of Omega’s head. Matt Jackson gave him a nod as Hangman went for another lariat, this time from the front.

Hangman Page went on to pin the cleaner and became the new world champion. The show ended with the new titleholder celebrating with the members of the Dark Order.

This concludes one of the longest-running storylines in AEW history that started with the very first AEW world championship match at All Out 2019.

People around the internet have been reacting to this triumphant victory for Page and how it completes his character arc that had been in the making for so long since the PPV ended. You can check out some of the top reactions to his victory below:

Very proud of you man @theAdamPage — PRIME Alexander (@CedricAlexander) November 14, 2021

Even though I don’t like him, congrats to the new @AEW Champion, @theAdamPage. He worked his ass off for this moment tonight. #AEWFullGear — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) November 14, 2021

NOW THAT’S SOME COWBOY SHIT!!! ???



Huge congrats to @theAdamPage ??? #AEWFullGear — Noelle Foley (@NoelleFoley) November 14, 2021

Hangman Page spent months looking like he was in a deep depression and self-medicating with alcohol as he constantly pushed people away. In this moment, he didn’t want a drink. He just wanted his friends. #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/aTnc5tP0Wa — ??????? ??????? ?????? ? (@patcheschance) November 14, 2021

AEW CHAMPION HANGMAN PAGE pic.twitter.com/AbRD9uT2YR — Soundwave (@LocalSoundwave) November 14, 2021

Remember when folks thought AEW would throw away their long term Kenny Omega-Hangman Page story in order to put the belt on CM Punk/Danielson?



I would’ve thought by now AEW has built up the goodwill where you can trust them. They’ve clearly proved that you SHOULD.#AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/5zs16TAVgL — Honcho? (@P1AllElite) November 14, 2021

After a storyline that's lasted more than two years, Hangman Page is CHAMPION. The next time someone tries to tell you @AEW has random matches with no stories, you can show them this match. #AEWFullGear — Jason Solomon (@solomonster) November 14, 2021

A two year story arc from the inception of AEW about Adam Hangman Page overcoming multiple failures, becoming an alcoholic, losing friends, finding new friends to help him believe in himself culminates with him becoming AEW World Champion.



Long Term Storytelling. #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/LvBcqlCoKW — Kevin Thang (@Skip2MyJays) November 14, 2021

The story of AEW so far is the story of the rise of Hangman Page. From the moment he lost the first title match against Jericho they’ve been building to this moment – the Hangman Page redemption arc.



Their first true self-made superstar. The true proof of concept for AEW. — Garrett Kidney (@garrettkidney) November 14, 2021