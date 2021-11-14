Sunday, November 14, 2021
People React To Hangman Page Winning The AEW World Title

People react to the incredible conclusion of his story

By Anutosh Bajpai
Hangman Page is the new AEW champion
Hangman Page finally realized his long-standing dream and became the new AEW world champion in the main event of the Full Gear PPV.

The main event saw Kenny Omega doing everything he can to retain his title, including pulling the referee in the line of fire to save himself from a buckshot lariat.

The Young Bucks then came out and it looked like they were going to interfere in the favor of the AEW champion. Though it didn’t happen.

Nick Jackson looked on as Page hit a lariat to the back of Omega’s head. Matt Jackson gave him a nod as Hangman went for another lariat, this time from the front.

Hangman Page went on to pin the cleaner and became the new world champion. The show ended with the new titleholder celebrating with the members of the Dark Order.

This concludes one of the longest-running storylines in AEW history that started with the very first AEW world championship match at All Out 2019.

People around the internet have been reacting to this triumphant victory for Page and how it completes his character arc that had been in the making for so long since the PPV ended. You can check out some of the top reactions to his victory below:

