Quote: I Don’t Think Cody Rhodes Cares About Being Booed

One AEW star doesn’t believe Cody Rhodes is bothered by fans booing him.

Cody insists he has no plans of turning heel in AEW but the fans haven’t taken too kindly to him. The boos rained down on Cody during his AEW Grand Slam match with Malakai Black. It wasn’t just the New York City crowd who turned on Cody Rhodes, however.

QT Marshall Discusses Cody Rhodes Being Booed

QT Marshall, the heel leader of The Factory, appeared on the Battleground Podcast and expressed his belief that Cody Rhodes doesn’t actually care whether or not fans boo him.

“Yeah, I mean, well, it depends. I think they were booing him because, like, especially right now with Malakai, Malakai is cool. He’s fresh, he’s from the other place. So it’s like, we’re in the honeymoon phase of Malakai. So, I did expect that. On top of that, Cody is like a very polarizing figure, right? He’s got his own tour bus that suits. He’s rich. He says, he has a reality show. I mean, it is hard, on the surface, to like him, but at the same time, what has he done to deserve to get booed?

“I don’t know. You know, I punched Arn Anderson in the face. So I deserve to get booed. You know, Malakai kicked Arn’s head off, he deserves to get booed. I’m trying to think of one thing that Cody’s done that deserves booing from the fans. At the same time, as long as they’re making noise, I don’t think he really cares one way or the other.”

Rhodes ended up defeating Black in their third outing. He recently took on Andrade El Idolo on the Nov. 3 episode of Dynamite. A run-in from FTR cost Cody the match.

