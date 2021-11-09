Raymond Rougeau Wins Mayoral Election In Quebec

Another former WWE Superstar has won a political election. Raymond Rougeau is the new Mayor of Rawdon, Quebec, Canada after winning the town’s recent election. He had been on the town’s city council since 2002. Rougeau was elected after gaining 61% of the vote. Rougeau had been released from WWE earlier this year where he had been working as a French-language commentator since 2017.

“I am so proud of the work done by my entire team of counselors and all the volunteers. Even today, I had 24 operators to call out the vote. I was the driving force behind the entire campaign, I had a game plan and I’m proud that I never deviated from my plan. There was disinformation during the campaign and I saw it while going door to door. The things I could hear … even I wouldn’t have voted for myself! So we had to work very hard, my team and I, on the pitch, to correct the situation. But I am proud to say that we have had a clean and positive campaign,” Rougeau said to TVA Sports (Run through Google Translate).

Most of the Wrestling news stories didn't have it but Raymond Rougeau ran on the New Democratic Party ticket. Glad he isn't fasc. — SoDuTw (@SoDuTw) November 8, 2021

Earlier this year, the WWE Network‘s move to Peacock resulted in Rougeau and Jean Brassard losing their job with WWE. Brassard commented on this in a social media post.