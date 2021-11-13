Latest On What Released WWE Stars Were Told About Vaccination Status

The latest wave of WWE releases has created some controversy after it was reported that the vaccination status of some wrestlers played a part in the decision.

The latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter provided some more details on this. It explains how the situation was behind the scene.

According to the Newsletter, while talents were very much encouraged to get COVID-19 vaccines, nobody in WWE was warned that their jobs would be in danger if they didn’t get vaccinated.

One top talent was told they would be less valuable to the company if they weren’t vaccinated. This was because non-vaccinated talents couldn’t travel overseas for tours.

For those who don’t know, WWE released another 18 talents on November 4, including names such as Keith Lee, Karrion Kross, and Nia Jax.

It was later reported that the vaccination status of wrestlers was a factor behind some of these releases. This created a buzz and even prompted a response from Jax.

Though this isn’t the only controversy brewing from the latest wave of releases. Keith Lee has got people talking after claiming that he paid his own medical bills when he caught COVID. WWE has since responded to the claims calling them ‘erroneous.’