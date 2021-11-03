Renee Paquette Grateful For Support Shown For Jon Moxley

Renee Paquette is appreciative of the amount of support shown for her husband Jon Moxley.

Moxley is a major star for AEW. He’s been in a prominent position ever since leaving WWE in favor of Tony Khan‘s promotion. He even captured the AEW World Heavyweight Championship and held it for 277 days.

Renee Paquette On Support For MOX

Tony Khan has revealed that Moxley will be entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program. Khan noted that it was Moxley who requested that this bit of news be made public.

Fans and those who work in the wrestling industry have showered “MOX” with support. Renee Paquette has let the supporters know that they are appreciated.

Thanks for this outpouring of support. Jon is every bit of the badass we all know him to be. I couldn’t be more proud of him for getting to proper help he needs, and being given the space to put his health first. Couldn’t possibly love this man more ?? — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) November 3, 2021

“Thanks for this outpouring of support. Jon is every bit of the badass we all know him to be. I couldn’t be more proud of him for getting to proper help he needs, and being given the space to put his health first. Couldn’t possibly love this man more.”

Jon Moxley had been participating in the AEW World Heavyweight Title Eliminator tournament. He made it to the semifinals where he was expected to take on Orange Cassidy. While nothing has been announced, one would imagine that Moxley will exit the tournament and miss Full Gear on Nov. 13.

Moxley is fresh off releasing his new autobiography, “MOX.” He had a book tour planned but once again, that is in doubt given the circumstances.

SEScoops will keep you posted on the latest updates regarding Jon Moxley but for now, we wish him all the best.