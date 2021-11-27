Rhea Ripley Comments On Nikki Cross Survivor Series Snub

Rhea Ripley was on Team RAW at the Survivor Series this year. At the time, she was one-half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions along with Nikki ASH. They have since lost the belts to Carmella and Queen Zelina, however. Nikki was not on the Team RAW Survivor Series team. Rhea Ripley recently commented to Sportskeeda that she felt the snub was a little disrespectful.

“I think I am more disappointed than Nikki is because she’s such a positive person,” Ripley said about Nikki not being on the Survivor Series team. “Yes, I know she’s upset. But I am very upset for her because I know that she’s worked so incredibly hard for everything that she’s accomplished. She’s been in this business for a lot longer than I have.”

“To not have her on the team is a little bit disrespectful,” Ripley continued. “To have one half of your Tag Team Champions on the team and not the other half, it seems a little bit silly to me. We obviously work well enough together to be champions, so why not half Nikki on the team with us? I think we could really make some magic. I’m just disappointed, I really am.”

Ripley and Nikki won the WWE Women’s tag-team titles on the September 20th, 2021 edition of WWE Raw from Natalya and Tamina. It was the 3rd time Nikki has held the titles, as she twice won the belts along with Alexa Bliss as “Bliss Cross.” Ripley and Nikki would hold the belts for 63 days before dropping them to Queen Zelina and Carmella on the November 22nd edition of RAW. Nikki is the only wrestler to hold the titles 3 times.

