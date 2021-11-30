Rhodes To The Top Renewed For Second Season

Brandi and Cody Rhodes‘ “Rhodes to the Top” reality series has been renewed for a second season, according to a report from the Wrestling Observer. The first season consisted of 13 episodes and has a 48% approval rating currently on Rotten Tomatoes.

The first season of the show averaged 360,000 viewers per episode and a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

Episodes of the show are also available for viewing on TNT’s website here.

“Rhodes to the Top will take viewers behind-the-scenes as the powerhouse couple manage their ever-busier lives inside and outside the ring, all the while surrounded by a colorful and often hilarious motley crew of wrestlers, family and friends who both support and test them at every turn. Married in 2013, Cody and Brandi have been on an unprecedented path to wrestling greatness, but will now face their newest and possibly biggest challenge yet,” reads a description of the show on TNT’s website.

In an interview with the Wrap, Cody explained how the show peels back the curtain on the wrestling industry.

“Me, being an old-school wrester, that was always so taboo and almost scary to really pull the curtain back that far,” Rhodes explained. “But it’s almost insulting the audience’s intelligence not to do it this day and age because we have such a hardcore fan, a super fan that makes up the base of who watches AEW.”