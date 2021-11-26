Ric Flair Wants To See Charlotte Wrestle Britt Baker

Ric Flair wants to see his daughter Charlotte mix it up with reigning AEW Women’s World Champion, Britt Baker.

On the latest episode of his Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast, Flair hyped up this potential dream match.

“Britt Baker is definitely a very nice person but, you know, I wish her nothing but the best,” said Flair. “However, I would love to see her facing Charlotte.”

As for if we will ever see that match, Flair says it all comes down to business.

Charlotte & Britt Baker

We’ll have to see if Charlotte Flair ever leaves WWE for AEW. However, if that were to happen, Charlotte vs. Britt Baker would be a no brainer.

Britt Baker recently named Charlotte as one of the people who inspired her to get into pro wrestling, along with Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks and Bayley.

Charlotte Flair also aware that many fans are clamoring for this dream match. During a live podcast with Renee Paquette that took place over the summer, Charlotte was showered with “DMD” chants. You can see how she reacted below:

Ric Flair Done With WWE

Flair has been making a lot of headlines with comments he’s made on the new podcast. Flair lashed out at the treatment he received towards the end of his latest WWE run.

The Nature Boy so offended by the way he was treated by WWE President Nick Khan that he’s vowed to never work with the company again.

“I could never work for Nick Khan in my entire life,” said Flair. “Vince McMahon, I could work for. Nick Khan [is] the guy who orchestrated taking me off the show. I’ve got my facts together, orchestrated taking the ‘wooo’ off – never in a million years.”