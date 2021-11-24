Ric Flair Says He’ll Never Go Back To WWE

Ric Flair stated on the latest edition of his Wooo Nation podcast that he will never work for WWE again. Flair says he has stated this to Vince McMahon himself. He also said he’s not currently involved in discussions with any wrestling promotion.

“I have not talked to Tony, haven’t heard a word from him,” Flair said about not being in discussions with AEW.

“Yes, I would go to work for Tony Khan, I will never go back to WWE,” Flair continued.

Flair continued to say that WWE is erasing his legacy and he’s upset about being removed from the opening of the show.

“If you take me off the opening of the show, and take the ‘wooo’ which I own – thank god, cause they’ll never get it back – and replace me with the Ultimate Warrior, a guy that sued the company, held them up for money, I guess the next thing they’re going to do with me is make a DVD with so many people saying how bad I was, like they did with the Warrior.”

Flair continued to say that he would never want to work with WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan.

“I could never work for Nick Khan in my entire life. Vince McMahon I could work for. Nick Khan – who is the guy who orchestrated taking me off the show, I’ve got my facts together, orchestrated taking the ‘wooo’ off, never in a million years.”

“I talk to Vince now. I’ve got no problems with Vince. He just knows I won’t come back,” Flair said.

Flair also spoke about his trademark “The Man” being used by WWE, his relationship with Tony Khan, Becky vs. Charlotte at Survivor Series and more.

