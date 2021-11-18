Ric Flair Open To One Final Match: “I’d Rather Die In The Ring”

Ric Flair has spent the majority of his life in and around the squared circle and the Hall Of Famer is willing to end it inside it as well. The 72-year-old talked about the potential of one more match on the latest episode of his Wooo Nation Uncensored podcast.

He was asked if he thinks he can get inside the ring one more time. Replying to it Flair claimed that he is in better shape now than he was during his final match for WCW on the March 26, 2001 episode of Nitro:

“Most assuredly, and a lot of conversation. That talk hasn’t happened, but could I do it? Absolutely. I’m in better shape now than I was when Sting and I wrestled the last match on Nitro.”

Ric Flair Would Rather Die In The Ring

Ric flair and Hulk Hogan

Flair previously teased getting physical in WWE before the 2019 Crown Jewel event. Though the spot ended up getting nixed by Vince McMahon and a team of superstars represented him instead. Talking about it, Ric Flair said that he understands why the company didn’t let him do anything, but claimed that he would rather die in the ring:

“WWE won’t let me do anything, even though I’m released. I understand, they have so much liability and I told them I would sign anything, but nobody wants me to die on their watch. I’d rather die in the ring. If I have to go. I’d rather not jump off the 19th floor or spend another 31 days in the ICU.”

Ric Flair hasn’t wrestled a full match for a decade. His last match coincidentally was also against Sting which took place during an episode of Impact Wrestling in September 2011. With him being out of his WWE contract now, it would be interesting to see if the wrestling veteran tries to pursue one final in-ring encounter before calling it a career.