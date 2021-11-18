Ric Flair Says WWE Is Erasing His Legacy, Won’t Return His Title Belts

Ric Flair says that WWE is erasing his legacy. He also says that the company has not returned two title belts which belong to him.

Flair says he’s asked the company twice to return the belts but his requests have apparently fallen on deaf ears. He wrote on Instagram,

“Speaking Of Legacies, WWE Has Decided To Erase Mine. That’s All Good, However, These Two Belts Are My Legacy, And I Would Like Them Returned! I’ve Asked Twice, Apparently Falling On Deaf Ears! I’m Assuming That Next Week On Ric Flair WOOOOO Nation Uncensored I’ll Have To Explain In Detail! WOOOOO!”

Ric Flair Fired Up

Flair put out the following Tweet recently regarding the upcoming match at Survivor Series between his daughter Charlotte and Becky Lynch.

I Think I’m Going To Have To Make The Trip Personally To See You Beat The Piss Out Of @MsCharlotteWWE! I Don’t Think So Sister, The Man, Big Time Becks, Or Whatever You Call Yourself. There’s Not Enough Choreography In The Business To Save You @BeckyLynchWWE. ??? — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) November 16, 2021

Lync then responded to Flair while appearing on the MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani.

“It’s really sad, because this is a legend at one point, Ric Flair is now jealous of me, it’s cool for me, he’s now using me to get clout to promote whatever he has going on because he’s dug himself into a hole with other things,” Lynch said.

Becky Lynch shoots on Ric Flair.



Damn. ?



MMA HOUR pic.twitter.com/SH3JI79pAN — The Macho Beard (@Machobeard4life) November 17, 2021

Flair then responded to Lynch’s comments by noting that he gave up his trademark claim on “The Man” so that WWE could allow Lynch to use it.

So Disappointed! I Did This Out Of Respect For You @BeckyLynchWWE! It Made You Millions & Made Me Nothing. After 40 Years Of Being The Man… The Company Doesn’t Own It, And Neither Do You! I’ll Always Be The Man! Ask Your Husband. pic.twitter.com/VjeyyMElG3 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) November 17, 2021

