Ricochet Explains Why He Won’t Entertain Heel Turn Right Now

Don’t expect Ricochet to turn heel at the moment.

Ricochet has been on the WWE roster since 2018. He captured the NXT North American Title before eventually being called up to the main roster.

Fans got to witness Ricochet win the WWE United States Championship on the Raw brand. He only held onto the title for 21 days.

Ricochet Can Turn Heel But Won’t Anytime Soon

“The Future of Flight” was a guest on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast. During the session, Ricochet said he doesn’t feel it’s the right time to break away from the babyface role.

“In PWG, being the bad guy was kind of my bread & butter there for years. That’s where I kind of got my popularity”



“So if I need to be a bad guy, we all know that I can be a bad guy if I need to be but right now, I don’t think I need to be.”



– Ricochet

Ricochet also said that he likes feeding off the energy of the crowd. He also likes stepping up in the underdog role against bigger superstars to prove he belongs.

Supporters of Ricochet have been calling for WWE to utilize him in a more prominent role. He has shined in Money In The Bank ladder matches and NXT showdowns with the likes of Adam Cole and Pete Dunne but he hasn’t been able to grab the brass ring.

