Roman Reigns Comments On Potentially Facing The Rock

While the Rock has shut down the rumor that he’ll be facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania next year, the hope is that the match will still take place at some point. Reigns addressed the potential matchup recently while appearing on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

“I would, yes, I don’t know if he wants it,” Reigns said when asked if he would face the Rock. “That’s kind of something we do in our family as far as sports entertainment, professional wrestling, WWE, this is our platform, this is our family business. I fought one of my cousins, the Usos, Jey Uso, about a year ago. Where better to solve problems than the squared circle?”

Reigns also said he hadn’t heard any rumors that the Rock would be at Survivor Series this weekend.

A clip of Roman Reigns’ appearance on the Tonight Show can be viewed in the player below:

The Rock recently stated that the dream match will not be taking place at next year’s WrestleMania.

“There is no truth to that right now, possibly down the road we will see,” Rock said to Andrew Freund of Dish Nation. “We stay very close, myself and Roman Reigns, and I’m very happy and very proud of the work that he’s doing.”