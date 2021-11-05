Sabu Is Done Wrestling, But Would Return To Fight Brock Lesnar

Wrestling legend Sabu says he’s been forced into retirement due to injuries. After a lengthy career of putting his body on the line during each and every match, he’ll probably stick to autograph signings moving forward.

Sabu was a guest on this week’s edition of Wrestling Shoot Interviews. During his discussion with WSI, he admitted that he’s probably wrestled his final match.

“I’m not doing real good,” said Sabu. “I hurt my back about a year ago and it’s still been hurting. I wrestled a couple of weeks ago but I shouldn’t have. I’ve only wrestled like twice in the last year. I only went to the gym a couple of times the last year ’cause I hurt my back. I’m probably not gonna wrestle no more… I’m probably just gonna do autograph signings and personal appearance-type stuff.”

I’d definitely get back in the ring for…

Sabu

Of course, this is professional wrestling. Fans are quite familiar with the phrase, “never say never.” So, what would it take to lure Sabu back into the ring?

“I’d definitely get back in the ring for Brock Lesnar, I’d love to wrestle him. Especially if it was my final match, I’d love to wrestle him.”

Sabu heaped praise on Brock Lesnar, saying that he’s “my kind of opponent.”

“He’s the best, he’s a shooter, he’s a good worker, he’s my kind of opponent. I like big guys, I like wrestling big guys. I don’t like wrestling guys like me because it’s not that interesting. It’s more interesting wrestling a guy like me against a guy like Brock Lesnar.”

Sabu also named Big Show and Mike Awesome as two of the best ‘big men’ he’s ever worked with.

Check out the Wrestling Shoot Interviews YouTube channel for more of their videos.