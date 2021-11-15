Sasha Banks was “pissed off” Ronda Rousey got the red carpet treatment in WWE

Sasha Banks was not pleased with the star-treatment Ronda Rousey received during her WWE run.

The Boss recently appeared on the Kurt Angle Show podcast and vented about the many things that rubbed her the wrong way with WWE’s treatment towards Rousey.

Specifically Ronda received more money than her, a better locker room, and was allowed to bring more people backstage.

“I was pissed off that Ronda Rousey could come in, get more money than me, get a (better) locker room than me, and bring all these people backstage and get more time than me,” Banks said.

“I’m like, ‘excuse me? Who is you and what you do?’ Besides respecting everything she’s done in the UFC and the fight world, when it comes to the squared circle, that’s my home. That’s where I’m the legit boss, not Ronda Rousey.”

Banks noted that she did not think that Rousey had “heat” backstage, but that there may have been some tension between her and the other members of the 4 Horsewomen of NXT.

On the bright side..

Sasha Banks was very complimentary of how fast Ronda Rousey picked things up inside the ring. The two wrestled with the RAW Women’s Championship on the line at the Royal Rumble in 2019, with Rousey coming out the victor.

They also wrestled a couple of tag matches on RAW together, once as teammates and once as opponents.

Despite her complaints about WWE rolling out the red carpet for a celebrity outsider, Sasha Banks says she personally enjoyed working with Ronda Rousey.

“She was awesome to work with and I would love to have another match with her,” said Banks.

H/T to Fightful for transcriptions.