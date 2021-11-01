Scrapped Plans For Live Version Of FireFly Fun House Revealed

Artist Kyle Scarborough recently revealed that there were plans for WWE to create live versions of Bray Wyatt‘s FireFly Fun House characters. He noted on Twitter that he drew up a mock-up of the Huskus character but the plans were ultimately shelved. Scarborough also noted that Wyatt would only go along with the plans if he was able to portray the characters himself.

Fun Fact: the WWE wanted to bring the #FireflyFunHouse alive, but @Windham6 would only do it if he played the characters himself.

Only one was mocked up, and this would've been the concept for FFH Huskus. It was hinted, but ultimately shelved.#TheFiend #BrayWyatt pic.twitter.com/1DykU2B5Ch — Kyle A. Scarborough (@ScarboroughTWTC) October 30, 2021

Scarborough also noted on social media that the former Bray Wyatt might be releasing a podcast soon. Wyatt has promised to speak on his time in WWE soon in various social media posts as well.

Now that we have Johnny and Bruce’s opinion, I would like to share mine soon. #KultofWindham — Windham (@Windham6) October 30, 2021

Scarborough also noted on Twitter that he was asked to mock-up ideas for Alexa Bliss‘ look when she was first paired with the Fiend.

Fun Fact: During the beginning of @AlexaBliss_WWE's run with #TheFiend, I was asked to mock up concept art for a potential mask/makeup combo.#BrayWyatt #AlexaBliss #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/LXIPv6SJjV — Kyle A. Scarborough (@ScarboroughTWTC) October 29, 2021

Bray Wyatt’s 90-day no compete clause with WWE expired on October 29th. He is now free to sign with another promotion. Tony Khan has previously stated that he has not spoken with Wyatt but would when the time is right.

“Yeah. I really like Windham,” said Khan to the New York Post. “I know him a little bit and I really enjoy him. The last time I saw him was at Chris Jericho’s birthday party and that was a long time ago.”