SEScoops Partners With The Business Of The Business Podcast

SEScoops is proud to announce we’ve partnered with The Business of the Business podcast.

In addition to our coverage of mainstream wrestling news, we’re always looking to enhance our content by putting a spotlight on niche aspects of this industry we all love.

Hosts Jon Poz and Lavie Margolin have done a terrific job establishing The Business of the Business as one of the leading podcasts about the financial side of pro wrestling.

We think this is a great fit for the site and hope you’ll sample the show, which features a guest appearance from “Webmaster” Mike.

Episode 52 looks at ticket sales figures and other financial news from WWE, AEW, NJPW, ROH, GCW, and much more.

