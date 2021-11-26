Seth Rollins’ Attacker Explains Why He Tackled Him On RAW

Elisah Spencer jumped the guardrail and tackled an unsuspecting Seth Rollins this Monday night on RAW. The 24-year-old recently spoke to the New York Daily News about why he did what he did. He is now facing criminal charges for his actions.

“I apologized to the WWE for my actions,” Spencer said. “I had a legitimate beef but as a grown man I could have settled it a different way … If I saw him today I wouldn’t attack him. I’ve moved on.”

He would continue to explain that he ended up being “catfished” online by a fake Seth Rollins account. The fake Seth Rollins asked him to send money and Spencer felt that he could work his way up in the business as a wrestling blogger in exchange.

“He was asking me to send him gift cards in exchange for money, mostly $500 or more to see if I was loyal,” Spencer said. “He asked me to be a wrestling blogger for him. I wanted to work my way up.”

According to comments made on Wrestling Observer Radio, Spencer asked his girlfriend to write the checks since he didn’t have the funds. His girlfriend’s checks then bounced and she was arrested.

Spencer also continued to say that not only was he seeking revenge on Rollins for the money that was sent, he also wanted to help Finn Balor. On RAW, Rollins had just attacked Balor in a segment.

“My plan was to help Finn Balor. I’m a fan,” Spencer continued. “I like his aura, his attitude, I like everything about his charisma, I like everything about him.”

The attack occurred in the Barclay’s Arena, the same venue where Bret Hart was tackled during the Hall of Fame ceremony in 2019.

