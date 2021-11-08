Seth Rollins praised for being easy to work with behind the scenes

Seth Rollins often plays a smarmy, grating heel on television, but former WWE producer Lance Storm says that image couldn’t be farther from the man he knows.

Storm recently took part in a Q&A session for Figure 4 Daily and said Rollins is a total professional who is a pleasure to work with behind the scenes.

“I can’t say enough good things about Seth Rollins.”

“I produced a lot of segments with Seth,” said Storm. “A lot of times with Seth, it was me and Michael Hayes. It was at the time where Seth was a big frickin’ part of the show.”

“You get the Seth Rollins segment, and it’s like, ok, he has two backstage segments, he has an in-ring promo, then he has a promo before his match. The dude has like eight segments. He’s running full tilt all day and very easy to work with.”

Multitasking with a great attitude

Seth Rollins

Things can get chaotic on days when WWE is taping television. Scripts are rewritten and talent is getting pulled in 10 different directions. Everyone is multitasking and Lance Storm says virtually nobody could handle the pressure like Rollins.

“There’s times where he’s doing so much that he’s going out there and still doesn’t know a lot of key elements, and it’s like, ‘I’ll talk to you on the headset, go out there’, and he gets the job done. He was incredibly great to work with.”

In addition to his ability to multitask, Storm also praised Rollins for being agreeable when other wrestlers might not be.

“No matter how much crap you threw at that dude, he could catch it with one hand and keep it juggling while he was doing everything else. Being able to do that, and then also having that vision that if we disagree, it’s not me vs him. We’re both trying to get the product out there on time and good. He was incredibly great and easy to deal with.”

Storm went on and on about Rollins’ ability to manage multiple tasks while maintaining a great attitude.

“So, a guy like that, that can both multitask, be humble enough to take advice when it’s given, and smart enough to also do so much and do it so well, he was again, of all the guys I had to produce there, I can’t say enough good things about Seth Rollins.”