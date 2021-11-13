Shinsuke Nakamura Wants To Wrestle More With Roman Reigns

Shinsuke Nakamura wants to face Roman Reigns in the ring more and hopes to have an entire program with him.

The Intercontinental Champion Nakamura is set to face Universal Champion Reigns at WWE‘s Tribute to the Troops show which is set to air on November 14 (Spoilers here).

Nakamura says that he’s hoping that he gets to wrestle Reigns more and eventually have a feud with him in the future.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Nakamura said that he needs a full storyline between himself and Reigns. He praised Reigns and said that he’s a luminary in wrestling, placing him alongside Hiroshi Tanahashi.

“This is a match for a special show,” Nakamura said. “After this, we need a full story between myself and Roman Reigns. Roman has a real responsibility for WWE and professional wrestling, and a responsibility to his bloodline to be the best professional wrestler,” Shinsuke Nakamura said.

“He is one of the best in the world. But I need to get the WWE world title. I need to prove I’m better than him. Roman has that fighting spirit. I want to wrestle him more, and that includes Rick Boogs vs. Paul Heyman.”

Shinsuke also talked about performing at Tribute to the Troops and how much of an honor it is for him. He said that especially as a Japanese person, he is honored to pay respect for everyone’s sacrifices and that he is happy to see respect for all races even even though Japan and United States fought each other a long time ago.

A storyline between the Intercontinental Champion and Universal Champion would be great to watch if executed properly. Will you want the two to feud with each other? Let us know in the comments.