Slick Returning To Wrestling To Sing “Jive Soul Bro” At Indy Event

“The Doctor of Style” Slick is returning to pro-wrestling. The WWE Hall of Famer will be singing “Jive Soul Bro” live on a ISPW show December 10th in Butler, New Jersey. He will be the special guest on “The Winner’s Circle” a talking segment hosted by Andy Vineberg.

ISPW issued a press release on Slick’s return to pro-wrestling.

“ISPW Christmas Chaos will be highlighted by an extremely rare appearance by WWE Legend “The Doctor of Style” Slick, who will be appearing on “The Winner” Andy Vineberg’s talk show The Winner’s Circle. Slick promises to put everyone in the Christmas spirit by singing a special carol, but it will not be a Christmas song. The Doctor of Style will be performing his hit song Jive Soul Bro live at Christmas Chaos!!!!” The press release reads.

Tickets for the show are available here.

Also on the card will be Bull James taking on Danny Morrison (Danny Doring). Inagrual winner of Tough Enough, Maven, will be the special guest referee in the match. Crowbar will also face Homicide in the 2nd of a special double main event. Also in attendance for the show will be ISPW’s commissioner, Tito Santana.

Both Slick and Tito Santana will be available for Meet and Greets before the show.