Staggering Tally Of WWE Wrestlers Released In 2021

WWE has completed another wave of talent releases and it has brought the 2021 total to a sizable number.

On Nov. 4, 2021, WWE cut ties with a slew of talent. Among the names released were Keith Lee, Nia Jax, Karrion Kross, Scarlett Bordeaux, Eva Marie, Franky Monet, Ember Moon, and others. The releases were reported by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.

2021 WWE Release Tally

Reddit user OneLasagnaBoi has put together a list of all of the WWE wrestlers who have been released this year. The staggering total has reached 71.

Andrade

Lars Sullivan

Samoa Joe (re-signed)

Billie Kay

Peyton Royce

Mickie James

Chelsea Green

Tucker

Kalisto

Mojo Rawley

Wesley Blake

Bo Dallas

Alexander Wolfe

Skyler Story

Ezra Judge

Kavita Devi

Jessamyn Duke

Vanessa Borne

Velveteen Dream

Steve Cutler

Braun Strowman

Aleister Black

Buddy Murphy

Lana

Ruby Riott

Santana Garrett

Chase Parker

Matt Martel

Ariya Daivari

Tony Nese

Arturo Ruas

Fandango

Tyler Breeze

Sunil Singh

Samir Singh

Marina Shafir

August Grey

Curt Stallion

Killian Dain

Bray Wyatt

Asher Hale

Ari Sterling

Bobby Fish

Bronson Reed

Jake Atlas

Kona Reeves

Leon Ruff

Mercedes Martinez

Tyler Rust

Giant Zanjeer

Stephon Smith

Zechariah Smith

Denzel Dejournette

Scarlett

Ember Moon

Franky Monet

Oney Lorcan

B-Fab

Trey Baxter

Katrina Cortez

Jeet Rama

Gran Metalik

Karrion Kross

Lince Dorado

Keith Lee

Nia Jax

Harry Smith

Mia Yim

Eva Marie

Zayda Ramier

Jessi Kamea

There had been rumblings that new talent cuts were on the way and that hunch ended up being correct. The last wave of WWE talent releases prior to this week took place back in August.