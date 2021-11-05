Friday, November 5, 2021
HomeNewsWWE News

Staggering Tally Of WWE Wrestlers Released In 2021

By Fernando Quiles Jr.
WWE Release Tally

WWE has completed another wave of talent releases and it has brought the 2021 total to a sizable number.

On Nov. 4, 2021, WWE cut ties with a slew of talent. Among the names released were Keith Lee, Nia Jax, Karrion Kross, Scarlett Bordeaux, Eva Marie, Franky Monet, Ember Moon, and others. The releases were reported by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.

2021 WWE Release Tally

Reddit user OneLasagnaBoi has put together a list of all of the WWE wrestlers who have been released this year. The staggering total has reached 71.

  • Andrade
  • Lars Sullivan
  • Samoa Joe (re-signed)
  • Billie Kay
  • Peyton Royce
  • Mickie James
  • Chelsea Green
  • Tucker
  • Kalisto
  • Mojo Rawley
  • Wesley Blake
  • Bo Dallas
  • Alexander Wolfe
  • Skyler Story
  • Ezra Judge
  • Kavita Devi
  • Jessamyn Duke
  • Vanessa Borne
  • Velveteen Dream
  • Steve Cutler
  • Braun Strowman
  • Aleister Black
  • Buddy Murphy
  • Lana
  • Ruby Riott
  • Santana Garrett
  • Chase Parker
  • Matt Martel
  • Ariya Daivari
  • Tony Nese
  • Arturo Ruas
  • Fandango
  • Tyler Breeze
  • Sunil Singh
  • Samir Singh
  • Marina Shafir
  • August Grey
  • Curt Stallion
  • Killian Dain
  • Bray Wyatt
  • Asher Hale
  • Ari Sterling
  • Bobby Fish
  • Bronson Reed
  • Jake Atlas
  • Kona Reeves
  • Leon Ruff
  • Mercedes Martinez
  • Tyler Rust
  • Giant Zanjeer
  • Stephon Smith
  • Zechariah Smith
  • Denzel Dejournette
  • Scarlett
  • Ember Moon
  • Franky Monet
  • Oney Lorcan
  • B-Fab
  • Trey Baxter
  • Katrina Cortez
  • Jeet Rama
  • Gran Metalik
  • Karrion Kross
  • Lince Dorado
  • Keith Lee
  • Nia Jax
  • Harry Smith
  • Mia Yim
  • Eva Marie
  • Zayda Ramier
  • Jessi Kamea

There had been rumblings that new talent cuts were on the way and that hunch ended up being correct. The last wave of WWE talent releases prior to this week took place back in August.

Thanks for visiting SEScoops, a leading source for wrestling news since 2004.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Google News.

Latest Wrestling News

Trending Articles

More Top Stories

SEScoops is a leading source for pro wrestling news, results, interviews and videos.

© Copyright 2021 SEScoops LLC