Stephanie McMahon and Triple H’s Oldest Daughter Has Begun Wrestling Training

Stephanie McMahon and Triple H‘s oldest child has begun in-ring training. According to comments Stephanie made to Talk Sport recently, Vince McMahon‘s granddaughter has big ambitions in the sports entertainment business. Not only has she begun in-ring training, apparently she wants to be the boss of the whole company someday.

“We have three daughters, Triple H and I do, they are 15, 13 and 11,” Stephanie said. “Our oldest said when she was eight years old ‘Momma, I don’t want your job. Daddy, I don’t want your job. I want Pop’s [Vince McMahon] job.”

“So, just like her grandfather, she wants to be the boss so we’ll see what happens with my oldest daughter who has already started training in the ring.”

Stephanie continued to say that their youngest daughter is also very interested in getting into the business.

“My youngest daughter is also very interested but she is all about the personality [laughs]. Oh my goodness, I can’t wait to see what she is going to do.”

Stephanie also noted during the interview that her husband is doing great following a cardiac event back in September. Triple H was recently spotted touring the new location for WWE headquarters as well. More on that story below: