The Blade Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles

Jesse Guilmette, better known to AEW fans as the Blade, took to social media recently to open up about his mental health. He noted that recently he has experienced a spike in feelings of anxiety, depression, and issues with confidence.

“Hello, my name is Jesse Guilmette, and I struggle with anxiety, depression and confidence issues,” The Blade began his post. “I first noticed an extreme spike in these feelings during the pandemic, which also made me realize I’ve suffered from these issues all my life.”

He continued to note that he experienced another spike in these feelings recently. The Blade also noted that he has opened up to AEW executives about these issues and received a positive and supportive response.

“When I’m not feeling the best, I simply remember that EVERY response I’ve received from the people I’ve opened up to has been incredibly positive and supportive.”

The Blade’s full post can be viewed below:

Tag Me In Campaign

Several wrestlers are currently involved in raising money for organizations such as the National Alliance on Mental Healt. Trish Stratus noted on Twitter that they have raised in excess of $4000 so far through the “Tag Me In” campaign.

Thanks to everyone who has shared & contributed to the @tagmeinunited campaign launched by our wrestling community! Almost $4k has been raised for @NAMICommunicate and it will be matched! So if you haven’t – grab yours before the campaign ends Oct 31! ??https://t.co/9JCr0ZL714 — Trish Stratus (@trishstratuscom) October 29, 2021

Earlier this year, Allie (aka the Bunny) continued to be open about her mental health for Bell’s “Let’s Talk” day. The annual event raises money for mental health resources and seeks to end the stigma around mental health.

I try to be as transparent as possible when it comes to my mental health struggles. I would be lying if I told you I didn’t feel ashamed at times or embarrassed to speak about them openly. If I’m being honest, I sometimes worry about what people will think. 1/2 #BellLetsTalk — The Bunny ? (@AllieWrestling) January 28, 2021