The Undertaker Recalls Putting The Rock Over Against Initial Plans

The Undertaker has reflected on the time he was forced to call an audible and give The Rock a big moment.

The Rock and The Undertaker are considered to be all-time greats in the wrestling industry. Undertaker stuck with WWE through the rough times and the glory days. He has helped stars such as The Rock develop over the years.

The Undertaker Calls An Audible

The Undertaker appeared on the LOL Network for Kevin Hart’s Cold as Balls show. During his appearance, Undertaker looked back on having The Rock pin him, which went against what was scripted.

“Way back in the day you could tell he was right there on the threshold and we were in a match on Monday Night Raw, bunch of different things going on.

“It got kinda screwed up and I had to audible. I had to change things. I’m the tenured vet there and I remember telling him I said, ‘Alright, kid. It’s your night,’ and he hit me with the Rock Bottom and beat me.

“It was the right thing to do for business. I told Vince [McMahon] I said, ‘Look, we were in trouble time-wise.’ He said, ‘Anytime, I trust you.'”

We’ve heard numerous stories over the years about how Undertaker was viewed as a locker room leader.

He’s had a strong relationship with Vince McMahon for decades and has helped put over the likes of The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Brock Lesnar when they were emerging.

The Undertaker retired from the wrestling business back in 2020. WWE held a “Final Farewell” for “The Deadman” at last year’s Survivor Series PPV.

