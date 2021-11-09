Trish Stratus Admits Sasha Banks Match Is Appealing To Her

WWE legend Trish Stratus says that Sasha Banks could prove to be a fun adversary.

Stratus has shown that she’s willing to mix it up in the ring to help the current generation of female wrestlers. She put Charlotte over at Summerslam back in 2019. Sasha Banks has been calling for a match with Trish and she might just get her wish.

Trish Stratus Likes Potential Sasha Banks Match

During an appearance on VIBE 105 Sports, Trish Stratus expressed interest in sharing the ring with Sasha Banks.

“If you’re talking about the dream match that everyone talks about with Sasha Banks? Maybe you might be referring to that match?” Trish asked. “Or you might not be, maybe that’s what I’m referring to. She is an amazing athlete. People sort of — they fantasize about that match because we had a little face-to-face at the women’s Royal Rumble. And who knows? That is appealing to me. I think she is a fantastic athlete. She has brought so much to the company, and has elevated the women in the industry from what she’s done.

Sasha Banks and Trish Stratus

“I think fans would love to see that. I would love to whoop her butt and prove that I’m the best, and, you know, stuff like that,” she continued. “So yeah, let’s leave it with that little button and say, ‘Perhaps, one day, if I decide to go back in the ring, I mean, I may have to deliver a little Stratusfaction to The Boss.”

Stratus has also been teasing a match with Sasha. The two had a memorable staredown and an exchange during the 2018 Royal Rumble match. Time will tell if WWE follows through on a singles match between the two.

H/T to Wrestling Inc for the transcribed quotes