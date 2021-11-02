Update On AJ Styles’ WWE Absence

There is now word on AJ Styles not appearing on WWE TV as of late.

Styles was last seen teaming with Omos at the WWE Crown Jewel event. The team failed to regain the Raw Tag Team Championship against RKBro (Randy Orton & Riddle).

A rematch was set to take place on the following episode of Monday Night Raw but the match was scrapped and AJ Styles was nowhere to be found on the show.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Styles has been out of action due to a “non-injury medical issue.” No further details are available at this time.

As of late, Omos has been a thorn in the side of the Street Profits. It appears to be leading towards a tag team match once AJ is cleared to return.

Omos has also confronted RKBro in AJ’s absence so it appears a trilogy match between the two teams may still be in the cards.

Styles was recently quite complimentary of Omos. He expressed his belief that his tag team partner will one day capture a world title in WWE.

It’ll be interesting to see when Styles can step back inside the squared circle.