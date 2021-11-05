Update On Backstage Repercussions For Charlotte Flair Following Title-Exchange Segment

Charlotte Flair was reportedly escorted out of the building following backstage altercations with Becky Lynch and Sonya Deville after the title-exchange segment on Smackdown recently. Flair reportedly went off-script by dropping the title belt rather than handing it over. She is said to have felt that the scripting of the segment made her and the championship “look weak.”

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, however, Flair will not face any further discipline for the incident. Dave Meltzer wrote that a source told him her situation is difficult for a few reasons.

“Charlotte is a tricky situation,” the source reportedly said. “Not just because she’s a star in a division with very few stars. But because she’s not the only guilty party. Discipline her and you have to discipline quite a few people.”

Following the segment, Flair is said to have been confronted by both Becky Lynch and Sonya Deville backstage. PW Insider confirmed that Sonya Deville was quite upset by Flair going against the script in the segment.

“Two different sources described Sonya Deville as ‘mad enough to want to fight Flair’ and at one point, also having an argument with Flair backstage at Smackdown,” wrote Mike Johnson.