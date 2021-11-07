Update On Vaccination Status Playing a Role in Recent WWE Releases

WWE released 18 wrestlers last week. Those cut from the roster were told the move was made for budgetary reasons. According to various reports, however, some wrestlers were cut in part due to not being vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.

The issue was addressed recently by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio.

“It was probably a half-dozen or more that did not get vaxxed that were cut and it was very much part of the reason,” Meltzer said on the show. He would continue to say that these talent were not told that being unvaccinated could lead to their release. He also noted that unvaccinated talent would not be able to travel overseas for European tours, and this likely played a role in WWE’s decision as well.

“It was understood they wanted you to, absolutely, but nobody was told. If the idea was ‘we’re going to cut people who don’t get vaccinated’ I think they should tell people ahead of time. Maybe there are legal reasons why they don’t,” Meltzer continued.

Nia Jax was among the 18 wrestlers WWE released. She commented on vaccination status playing a role in her release in a statement she posted to social media.

“My vaccination status was never mentioned. I wasn’t given any choice or options,” Nia wrote. It breaks my heart to be so abruptly let go, without consultation, when dealing with so much privately. I loved my career at WWE, I love the men and women I worked with, and I am going to need time to process this huge loss. I appreciate those people who have shown understanding and compassion during an incredibly difficult time.”